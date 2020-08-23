The IUP Panel on going back to school and a nation divided

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Students across the state are going back to school, and the protocols vary from district to district.
State Senator Todd Weiler, (R) Woods Cross, and former State Senator Jim Dabakis weigh in on the back to school debate as part of the Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.
They also discuss the heated battle for the White House, and whether the country can come together regardless of who wins.
