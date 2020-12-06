SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Utah Senator Mitt Romney is part of a bipartisan group of senators pushing leadership to get a COVID relief bill passed.
How likely is it the two sides can come together? State Representative Cory Maloy, (R) Lehi, and former Salt Lake City Councilman Charlie Luke debate that question in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.
They also weigh in on President Trump’s feud with the Republican governors of Arizona and Georgia.
- The IUP Panel on COVID relief and the president’s claims of voter fraud
- Utah voters approve changes to education funding
- Elder Dale G. Renlund and Sister Ruth L. Renlund test positive for Covid-19
- Ty Jordan, Britain Covey lead Utah to first victory of the season
- ‘Best-case scenario,’ local pilot makes last-second landing on I-80
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.