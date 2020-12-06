The IUP Panel on COVID relief and the president’s claims of voter fraud

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Utah Senator Mitt Romney is part of a bipartisan group of senators pushing leadership to get a COVID relief bill passed.

How likely is it the two sides can come together? State Representative Cory Maloy, (R) Lehi, and former Salt Lake City Councilman Charlie Luke debate that question in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also weigh in on President Trump’s feud with the Republican governors of Arizona and Georgia.