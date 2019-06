Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 News) – During a pro-life rally at the Capitol, Senator Dan McCay, (R) Riverton, discussed his plan to run a bill to ban all elective abortion in Utah.

This comes as states across the country are taking the matter into their own hands and igniting a fiery debate.

Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton and Salt Lake City Councilman Charlie Luke weigh in on that and other big issues in this week’s Inside Utah Politics panel discussion.