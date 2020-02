Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – A state senator is working on a bill to ban abortion in the state of Utah.

Senator Dan McCay’s bill would allow a few exceptions and will only go into effect if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade.

Salt Lake Tribune Columnist Michelle Quist and Salt Lake City Councilwoman Amy Fowler weigh in as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also asses the presidential primary as it moves forward with two rounds in the books.