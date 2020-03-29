Here’s when COVID-19 cases are projected to peak in Utah

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation releases projections of national, state COVID-19 peak dates and death rates

UTAH (ABC4 News) — On Thursday, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation released national and state projections of COVID-19 data, such as when the virus will peak and the estimated number of deaths.

According to the site, the virus will peak in Utah on April 24, 2020, 25 days from Sunday. it projects that the state will have 619 COVID-19 deaths by August 4, 2020.

In addition, the site projects the number of hospital beds, ICU beds, and ventilators that the state will need to meet the needs of patients who test positive for the virus. Though it appears that Utah will have enough beds available, the site estimates that the state will be short 121 ICU beds.

In the Unites States, the institute estimates that cases of COVID-19 will peak around April 14, 2020 and will experience a total of 81,114 deaths nationwide by August 4.

Visit https://covid19.healthdata.org/projections to see more COVID-19 projections by state.

