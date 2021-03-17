“The government often is wrong”: New unit formed to review Utah County convictions

PROVO (ABC4 News) – People who have been convicted of crimes in Utah county now have a new opportunity to have their cases reviewed and possibly their jail sentences overturned. It’s called the Conviction Integrity Unit.



David Leavitt has prosecuted criminal cases for decades in Juab and Utah Counties and has learned a lot about putting lawbreakers in jail.



“I also understood through difficult and hard experiences that the government often is wrong,” Leavitt said Wednesday during an online news conference.



One of those cases came to light when a Juab County resident personally paid for DNA testing that exonerated two men who had been found guilty of felonies. Leavitt calls it a “travesty”

“The system had in fact, accused and tried to a jury and convicted two people who were innocent of the crime for which they were charged,” he said.



Leavitt recalls apologizing to the men on the courthouse steps, a moment he says has led him to create the Conviction Integrity Unit, a nine-member panel to review evidence and procedure in contested convictions.



“This is not a knock on prior prosecutors or law enforcement,” Leavitt said. “This is simply an acknowledgement that as human beings we need checks and we need balances and we need to make sure that if something we see and are absolutely convinced of maybe somebody else sees it differently…In an effort to be completely fair and to build trust in the community, this is an essential component because I can think of few things that will build trust greater than the ability to acknowledge that we are in fact fallible.”



For more information on what cases qualify and the process to get a conviction reviewed, go to: https://ucao.utahcounty.gov/conviction-integrity-unit/

Conviction Integrity Unit[vc_row][vc_column][vc_empty_space height=45 px][/vc_column][/vc_row][vc_row][vc_column width=1/2][vc_custom_heading text=About the Utah County Conviction Integrity Unit font_container=tag:h2|font_size:32|text_align:left|color:%233a495f google_fonts=font_family:Lato%3A100%2C100italic%2C300%2C300italic%2Cregular%2Citalic%2C700%2C700italic%2C900%2C900italic|font_style:700%20bold%20regular%3A700%3Anormal css_animation=none css=.vc_custom_1615962625193{padding-bottom: 30px !important;}][vc_empty_space][vc_column_text]The Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) of Utah County Attorney’s Office conducts extrajudicial, fact-based reviews of secured convictions in order to investigate plausible allegations of actual innocence.[/vc_column_text][vc_empty_space][vc_custom_heading text=Requirements for a Review font_container=tag:h2|font_size:32|text_align:left|color:%233a495f google_fonts=font_family:Lato%3A100%2C100italic%2C300%2C300italic%2Cregular%2Citalic%2C700%2C700italic%2C900%2C900italic|font_style:700%20bold%20regularucao.utahcounty.gov

