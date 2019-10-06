The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints updates temple recommend interview questions

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced during the afternoon session of the 189th General Conference Sunday that the questions asked for a temple recommend interview have been adjusted.

Temple recommend questions have been periodically clarified or adjusted to meet the needs and circumstances of God’s children, Church leaders say. These current updates clarify, but do not change, worthiness requirements to enter a temple, officials add.

The Church has made the interview questions public so “members of all ages can better understand the requirements for temple worship and prepare to enter the temple.”

Adjusted Questions:

Do you have faith in and a testimony of God, the Eternal Father; His Son, Jesus Christ; and the Holy Ghost?

Do you have a testimony of the Atonement of Jesus Christ and of His role as your Savior and Redeemer?

Do you have a testimony of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ?

Do you sustain the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as the prophet, seer, and revelator and as the only person on the earth authorized to exercise all priesthood keys?



Do you sustain the members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as prophets, seers, and revelators?



Do you sustain the other General Authorities and local leaders of the Church?

The Lord has said that all things are to be “done in cleanliness” before Him (Doctrine and Covenants 42:41).



Do you strive for moral cleanliness in your thoughts and behavior?



Do you obey the law of chastity?

Do you follow the teachings of the Church of Jesus Christ in your private and public behavior with members of your family and others?

Do you support or promote any teachings, practices, or doctrine contrary to those of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?

Do you strive to keep the Sabbath day holy, both at home and at church; attend your meetings; prepare for and worthily partake of the sacrament; and live your life in harmony with the laws and commandments of the gospel?

Do you strive to be honest in all that you do?

Are you a full-tithe payer?

Do you understand and obey the Word of Wisdom?

Do you have any financial or other obligations to a former spouse or to children?



If yes, are you current in meeting those obligations?

Do you keep the covenants that you made in the temple, including wearing the temple garment as instructed in the endowment?

Are there serious sins in your life that need to be resolved with priesthood authorities as part of your repentance?

Do you consider yourself worthy to enter the Lord’s house and participate in temple ordinances?

Church leaders say they will begin using these questions immediately. A letter from the First Presidency with further instruction will be sent to Church leaders worldwide on Monday.

For more on the revisions click here.

What others are clicking on: