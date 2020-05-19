Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints authorized a phased return plan to some of the faith’s weekly worship services and activities Tuesday.

In a letter address to general and local leaders around the world, Church officials said worship services and activities can take place only when local government regulations allow it and if approved by local Area Presidencies.

Stake presidents, counseling with bishops, will determine the specific timing for resumption of meetings and activities, Church officials said.

According to Church officials a two-phase approach will be used.

***The models below have been released by Church officials and are subject to change based on specific Area Presidencies and local government regulations.

Sabbath Day Worship Services: Phase 1

Shortened meetings at the meetinghouse with up to 99 individuals, following local government regulations

Other Meetings and Activities (including weddings and funerals): Phase 1

Shortened meetings, following local government regulations; may be held remotely using technology

Sabbath Day Worship Services: Phase 2

Meetings at the meetinghouse with 100 or more individuals, following local government regulations

Other Meetings and Activities: Phase 2

Meetings at the meetinghouse, following local government regulations

