SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) — The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple was dedicated on Sunday, Aug. 13.

This temple is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 179th dedicated temple, and the first of six to be dedicated in less than two months, according to the Church.

President Henry B. Eyring, the second counselor in the First Presidency of the Church, dedicated it, saying Church members have been given this temple as a sign of the Lord’s trust and confidence that they will “respond with greater faith and energy,” according to a press release.

“This temple is where you can draw more often on the powers of temple covenants. He knows your hearts. He knows your desire to be lifted and to become a more righteous people — just as the world becomes more contentious and fallen,” he said.

Right now, the Church reportedly has 57 temples under construction or completed and awaiting dedication. There are 79 more temple locations that have been announced and are in the planning stages, according to the Church.

The Saratoga Springs temple is Utah’s 18th temple, the fifth in Utah County, according to the Church.

President Eyring said that in some places, members are required to make heavy sacrifices to enter a temple of God. However, he said, “The Lord is also generously directing the placement of new temples where members already have temples close by.”

“That is your joy in this new Saratoga Springs Utah Temple,” he said.

Other temples in Utah County include Provo, Mount Timpanogos, Payson, and Provo City Center. The Orem Utah Temple is scheduled to be dedicated in January 2024.