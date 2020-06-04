The spires of the historic Salt Lake Temple are shown here during the 186th Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on April 2, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday morning that the 2020 October General Conference will follow the same pattern as the conference held in April this year.

The announcement came from the church’s First Presidency saying that this decision was made ‘because of our concern for the health and safety of others’. The First Presidency notes that while some of the world is continuing to experience the effects of the coronavirus, other areas are not. But, as a worldwide organization, they feel the obligation to be good citizens and to act with caution concerning the October conference.

This announcement means that the conference will only be available through broadcast. The only people at the actual event will be those invited to speak.

The First Presidency says that more details will be shared as they are finalized. General Conference is scheduled to take place in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3-4.