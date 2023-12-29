SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — It’s been an exciting year in the weather world for Utah. From record heat waves to record snowfall, 2023 has certainly given us moments to remember, if only we could have watched it all unfold.



Luckily, we have fantastic viewers around the state who diligently submitted their amazing pictures to our website, and we’ve saved every last one. Now we want to share some of our favorite pictures that truly encapsulate the dynamic Utah weather.

This winter we are lagging in the snow department, but not in the picture department. The latter part of the 2022-2023 season gave us ample snow to photograph, and this year has brought its own beauty to the table. These pictures show off Utah’s serene winter landscape, including white blanketed fields and mountains and inversion-ridden valleys.

As the snow melts away, gorgeous spring colors and revitalizing spring showers quickly take their place. Salt Lake’s famous vibrant cherry blossoms are only rivaled by our stunning rainbows.

As the weather continues to warm through the summer we are greeted with soothing greens and blues. Thanks to more available heat, the once-mild spring showers rev up to become powerful and awe-inspiring summer thunderstorms. Nature’s turbulent side takes the stage granting us electrifying views of towering cumulonimbus clouds with ominous bases looming over the surface.



Although rare in Utah, we even had a few weak but photogenic tornadoes spawn, and we were lucky enough to have viewers send pictures our way!

Through the year while the Earth tilts away from the sun and temperatures begin to cool, we are graced with some of the most stunning autumn colors in the world, ripe for enthusiasts to capture amazing shots. Vibrant yellows, reds, and oranges topped with the light dusting of the season’s first snow make for a scene that tourists flock to in our very own backyard.

The sky is not the limit, and 2023 definitely reminded us of that. We had several aurora borealis (northern lights) dip all the way down to Utah transforming the night into a canvas of greens and purples.

While northern lights lit up the night sky, our annular solar eclipse darkened the daylight. The historic annular eclipse raced through the heart of Utah and gave our national parks a once-in-a-lifetime celestial sight. Utahns took advantage of this lunar masterpiece and flooded our inbox with out-of-this-world images.

So many more stunning pictures have come in that we wish we could share with the whole world, it was incredibly difficult to narrow it down – not a bad problem to have! Who knows what 2024 has in store for the Beehive State, but we can count on one thing; whether it be a fiery sunset or golden amber leaves, we know we can look forward to your weather images!