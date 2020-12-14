‘The beginning of the end,’ COVID-19 vaccine rolls out but don’t forget to mask up

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Concerns remain with the COVID-19 vaccine after health experts said there is little data available, but until there is more data doctors advise people to keep following CDC guidelines.

What we do know is the data from those two months out on the clinical trials.

Dr. Eddie Stenehjem with Intermountain Healthcare said it’ll take years to figure out the vaccine’s longevity, more side effects, and who should and should not take it.

Monday, Dec. 14th, 2020 is a turning point for the US, but more importantly, healthcare workers who are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We now have a new and effective tool to combat this pandemic,” said Stenehjem.

This pandemic is far from over, but Stenehjem said it’s pivotal people practice proper precautions.

“Until we can get all of those people vaccinated to keep them safe in our communities we are going to be focused on masking and social distancing,” said Stenehjem.

The hospital chain even shared its thoughts on Twitter. View those here. They layout the plans for distribution and the importance of following health and safety guidelines.

Stenehjem said healthcare systems need more time to evaluate the vaccine.

We know it, the Pfizer vaccine among others is more than 90% effective, but we do not know its longevity.

“The studies are continuing to be ongoing,” said Stenehjem. “Those studies will go for two years to assess the longevity of the immune response as it relates to protecting us against symptomatic COVID-19.”

The CDC advised, “There is not enough information currently available to say if or when CDC will stop recommending that people wear masks and avoid close contact with others to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Experts need to understand more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide before making that decision.”

Once the vaccine is made available to the public if you have severe underlying health conditions it is advised you talk to your doctor before you get the vaccine.