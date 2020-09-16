The 2020 Census ends on Sept. 30, it’s not too late to answer

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Utah (ABC4 News) – Collection data for the 2020 Census will end on September 30, 2020, and it’s still not too late to respond.

The 2020 Census counts every person living in the United States and five U.S. territories every ten years. According to the 2020 Census website, the count is mandated by the Constitution and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. Each home should have received an invitation to respond to a short questionnaire, you can respond online, by phone, or by mail.

Wondering why it’s so important to submit your answer? The 2020 Census provides data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, and others use to provide daily services within the community.

According to the census, every year, billions of dollars in federal funding goes to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other resources. The results of the census also determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More than 1,700 census takers are working in Utah to visit households that have not yet responded.

If you haven’t responded yet you can go to (2020census.gov) to anwer online or call 844-330-2020. If you still have the mail in form it’s not too late to send it back.

The Census website sates sometime in December the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the President and Congress as required by law.