Texas man drowns at Lake Powell while attempting to retrieve drifting houseboat

KANE COUNTY (ABC4 News)- A 62-year-old Texas man likely drowned in Ice Cream Canyon on Lake Powell Thursday, officials said.

The man, David John of Greenville, was reportedly swimming for a houseboat that had detached from its anchor and was drifting away.

“Mr. John appeared to be fatigued as he attempted to retrieve the vessel. When a family pet (dog) jumped off the vessel he attempted to rescue it and both disappeared from view,” a press release from the National Park Service stated.

The witnesses paddled out to him by kayak, brought him to shore and started CPR but park officials say they, along with emergency officials, were unable to bring him back

Ice Cream Canyon is across from Lone Rock Beach in the Wahweap District of Glen Canyon National Park close to Page, Ariz.

