Texas man dead after falling at Dead Horse Point

UTAH (ABC4 News) – A Texas man is dead after an incident at Dead Horse Point State Park Sunday.

The 54-year-old man, Charles Campassi of Houston, Texas, was visiting the state park with family. According to Utah’s Division of Natural Resources, the group was hiking the area near the West Rim Trail when Campassi lost his footing and fell off of a cliff around noon. The group is believed to have been about 100 yards off-trail when the incident occurred.

Responders from Utah State Parks, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, and Grand County Sheriff’s Office arrived to help search for the man who had fallen off the cliff.

Campassi’s body was found around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon following the efforts of the Grand County Search and Rescue team. Campassi is believed to have fallen around 200 feet.

The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation would like to remind visitors to always hike within their experience level, stick to established trails whenever possible, and to exercise caution when exploring areas near cliffs and steep drop-offs.