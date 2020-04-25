Terrell Burgess selected in third round of NFL Draft by Los Angeles Rams

Burgess is third Utah defensive back selected in first three rounds

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah defensive backfield was one of the best in the nation last season, and the NFL has taken notice.

Terrell Burgess became the third player from the Utah secondary selected in the NFL Draft, when he was taken by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round with the 104th overall pick.

Burgess was third on the Utah team with 81 tackles last season, 7.5 for loss, and he had one interception.

Burgess made just three starts in his first three seasons at Utah, but started all 14 games as a senior.

Burgess is close with former Utah safety Eric Weddle, who spent his final NFL season last year with the Rams.