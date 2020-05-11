Ten test positive for coronavirus at Midvale Family Resource Center

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Ten clients at the Midvale Family Resource Center tested positive for COVID-19 when 140 people were tested at the Center on May 7, according to Chloe Moroni, Communications Director for Salt Lake County.
The clients who tested positive and their families have been relocated to the county’s quarantine and isolation facilities. The cases occurred among seven different families.
Additionally, three staff members at the center tested positive. Currently, the center is not taking new clients. Staff members had taken safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for as long as possible through disinfecting, separation outside of the resource center, encouraging the wearing of face masks, daily screenings for symptoms, and setting up tents outside to encourage social distancing, Moroni said.
Expanded testing continues to take place at homeless resource centers in the county.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
Latest Posts:
- House Republicans create Task Force to investigate China for role in spread of coronavirus
- Border officials race to increase coronavirus testing
- How to help kids cope and thrive in challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Dinosaur National Monument to begin opening in phases
- Republican senators introduce coronavirus data privacy bill