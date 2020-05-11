Ten test positive for coronavirus at Midvale Family Resource Center

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Ten clients at the Midvale Family Resource Center tested positive for COVID-19 when 140 people were tested at the Center on May 7, according to Chloe Moroni, Communications Director for Salt Lake County.

The clients who tested positive and their families have been relocated to the county’s quarantine and isolation facilities. The cases occurred among seven different families.

Additionally, three staff members at the center tested positive. Currently, the center is not taking new clients. Staff members had taken safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for as long as possible through disinfecting, separation outside of the resource center, encouraging the wearing of face masks, daily screenings for symptoms, and setting up tents outside to encourage social distancing, Moroni said.

Expanded testing continues to take place at homeless resource centers in the county.

