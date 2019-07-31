Temperatures cool, but NOT inside your car

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – The last few days have brought extreme heat to the state, and even with air temperatures backing off, the heat inside your car is still very dangerous. The summer season seemed a little late on arrival, but temperatures quickly spiked in the month of July. Salt Lake City has seen seven triple-digit heat days this year, and usually the city averages between three and four.

Put an air thermometer in the back of the air conditioned car. It’s been 3 minutes and we are up 7 degrees… extreme heat concerns on @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/SxjJ6GrjiQ — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 30, 2019

“I would rather have this than the snow,” Whitaker White, a Salt Lake City resident, said Tuesday.

It’s very noticeable when the air temperatures soar above average, but many people tend to forget how hot the temperature gets inside a vehicle. The Unified Fire Spokesman, Matthew McFarland, says the department sees an uptick in “child lock out” calls this time of year, and crews know they don’t have a second to spare when it comes to response time.

“This time of year, this is a true emergency, and we will be double-timing to get there and make sure we get that kid out of the car right away,” Matthew McFarland said.

Nationwide, we’ve already seen 21 heat-related car deaths, with the number last year totaling 58. While many say it’s obvious on a triple-digit day, folks don’t always take the same danger into consideration with temperatures in the 90s, 80s and even mid-70s. When the outdoor temperature is 95 degrees, it still takes only a matter of minutes for temperature to reach close to 140 degrees. These numbers heat everything inside the car up, especially anything made of metal.

“Putting kids in car seats, that might have been in the direct sun in a sealed up car, that can be really hot, the metal clasps. If it touches bare skin, that can be really hot,” Matthew McFarland of Unified Fire said.

This time of year, every heat call is a close call, and firefighters say there is a simple way to make sure your family stays safe.

“Consider putting your purse or wallet on the floor in the back seat or next to the kids’ car seat,” Matthew McFarland of Unified Fire said.

It’s a way to remind yourself to grab everything from the backseat before you head to an air-conditioned space.

