Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

Newsfore Opt-In Form

Teens lead officers on chase after shots fired

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
police_lights__.jpg

A report of shots fired early this morning near Candlelight Lane and 7th East resulted in a police pursuit and the arrest of one 17-year-old and one 19-year-old.

Officers located the suspect vehicle, a white Dodge Durango, and pursued the suspects through Sandy. They momentarily lost the vehicle when it went northbound on I-15 at 9000 South.

Officers located and continued to pursue the vehicle at 5300 South and I-15 until they were able to stop vehicle in Salt Lake City. Police found one gun during the arrest.

More information will be released later today.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS