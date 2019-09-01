Teens lead officers on chase after shots fired

A report of shots fired early this morning near Candlelight Lane and 7th East resulted in a police pursuit and the arrest of one 17-year-old and one 19-year-old.

Officers located the suspect vehicle, a white Dodge Durango, and pursued the suspects through Sandy. They momentarily lost the vehicle when it went northbound on I-15 at 9000 South.

Officers located and continued to pursue the vehicle at 5300 South and I-15 until they were able to stop vehicle in Salt Lake City. Police found one gun during the arrest.

More information will be released later today.