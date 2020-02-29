Teen’s condition upgraded after being seriously injured in West Jordan crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 14-year-old girl is recovering after being seriously injured in a three-car crash in West Jordan Friday night.

According to Sgt. Dan Roberts, West Jordan Police, said the crash happened on the corner of 5600 West 7800 South just after 5 p.m.

Roberts said the driver of an SUV was headed south on 5600 West and turned left at 7800 South in front of a pick-up truck pulling a trailer. Another vehicle whose driver was turning north onto 5600 West from 7800 South was also impacted during the collision.

The driver of the SUV and her 14-year-old passenger were seriously injured. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jordan Valley Hospital and the teen was transported by ambulance to Primary Children’s Hospital where she is currently listed in stable condition. Both are expected to recover.

The driver of the pickup truck was also injured and went on their own to the hospital. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

