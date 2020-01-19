Teenager pulled from avalanche dies

Update: The 18-year-old male involved in the avalanche passed away Saturday evening, according to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the deceased has not yet been released out of respect for the family.

(ABC4 News) – The Davis County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue saved an 18-year-old male after he was buried in an avalanche in Farmington Canyon for thirty minutes, according to Liz Sollis from the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

Search and rescue crews responded at around 1:44 p.m. after detecting an avalanche beacon signal.

The teenager and his dad were snowmobiling at the time of the avalanche. Officials found and immediately transported him to the University of Utah Hospital. The area where the avalanche occurred is currently very sensitive.

The teenager’s dad and Search and Rescue volunteers made it safely out of the canyon.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

