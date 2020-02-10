Teenage son stabs stepdad in WVC, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A teenager is on the run after police say he stabbed his stepdad Monday.

The stabbing happened during a heated argument around 11 a.m. near 2500 West 3300 South, Amy Maurer with West Valley City Police said.

The victim’s wound was superficial, Maurer said. He is in stable condition.

The suspect is still on the run.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous, domestic situation there is free and confidential help. Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or at udvc.org or SVSUtah.org. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

