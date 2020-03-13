Teen killed in Layton shooting

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – An 18-year-old Layton teenager was shot and killed Thursday night, according to the Layton Police Department.

Layton police say the shooting took place near 700 North and Fairfield Road just before midnight Thursday. The 18-year-old victim was shot by the gunman in the upper body, officials say. His mother was on scene and called 9-1-1 for help.

First responders rushed the victim to the hospital where he later died. Police believe the gunman and the victim know each other. The gunman has not been arrested, but police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

What others are clicking on: