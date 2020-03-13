LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – An 18-year-old Layton teenager was shot and killed Thursday night, according to the Layton Police Department.
Layton police say the shooting took place near 700 North and Fairfield Road just before midnight Thursday. The 18-year-old victim was shot by the gunman in the upper body, officials say. His mother was on scene and called 9-1-1 for help.
First responders rushed the victim to the hospital where he later died. Police believe the gunman and the victim know each other. The gunman has not been arrested, but police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.
What others are clicking on:
- Teen killed in Layton shooting
- 2020 legislative session ends as state entities continue to fight spread of coronavirus
- Utah Jazz instructed to self-quarantine after 2 players test positive for coronavirus
- How are Utah schools and universities responding to coronavirus?
- Utah passes new abortion rules as Legislature wraps up