Teen charged as adult in shooting death of best friend

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Murder charges were filed in adult court against a 17-year-old boy who allegedly shot and killed his best friend back in March in Ogden.

Brandon Parker was charged in 2nd District Court with one count of first-degree felony murder and one count third-degree felony possession of a weapon by a restricted person.

According to court documents, police responded on March 14 at about 5:20 a.m. to a home on 9th Street on a gunshot wound call. Inside the home, officers located 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to his head. Paramedics attempted life saving measures but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were other individuals in the home and asleep when the shooting occurred, including Parker’s parents.

His mom told police her son had woke them up to tell them he had shot his best friend. She stated Brandon had thrown the gun on the ground and quickly tried to pick it up again to shoot himself when she wrestled the gun away and kept the gun until police arrived.

Parker told officers “I don’t have the gun; I killed my best friend,” and that he had “shot him point blank.” He also told detectives he had used cocaine earlier in the day and was using DAB when he shot his friend. A blood sample was taken from Brandon and toxicology results are pending.

The name of the victim has not been officially released.