Teen, 3-year-old missing from Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Salt Lake are asking the public to keep an eye out for a teen girl and 3-year-old.

The two left 200 South Pueblo Street Thursday and have not returned.

Eugenia Martinez-Juarez, 17, was last seen wearing a grey jacket and pants with pink and grey shoes. She was with 3-year-old Sandra Juarez-Martinez.





If you seen them call 801-799-3000.