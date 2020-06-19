Teen, 3-year-old missing from Salt Lake City

Live Now
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Salt Lake are asking the public to keep an eye out for a teen girl and 3-year-old.

The two left 200 South Pueblo Street Thursday and have not returned.

Eugenia Martinez-Juarez, 17, was last seen wearing a grey jacket and pants with pink and grey shoes. She was with 3-year-old Sandra Juarez-Martinez.

If you seen them call 801-799-3000.

