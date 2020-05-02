Taysom Hill hopes new contract eventually leads to starting job

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – What a journey it has been for former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill.

From going undrafted four years ago, to working his way onto the New Orleans Saints roster, to signing a 2-year, $21-million deal with $16 million guaranteed.

Speaking from his home in Utah on Zoom, Hill said he went through a ton of emotions signing his new deal.

“Number one, just being gratitude,” Hill said. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity that I’ve had to be a part of the New Orleans Saints organization. It’s been overwhelming. I’ve felt a lot of love from the organization and from the fan base.”

While Drew Brees is still the unquestioned starter, he’s only committed to playing one more year. So in 2021, Hill may get his shot at the starting job.

“I think this contract creates a clear trajectory to compete and be the guy in New Orleans if Drew decides to be done,” Hill said. “But if he wants to come back and play in 2021, I am all for it. I am his biggest fan.”

Hill will have competition though as the Saints also signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year deal.

“I knew we were always going to bring in another guy,” Hill said. “I didn’t know who it was going to be. But no surprise there, I think Jameis is a good football player.”

The so called Swiss Army Knife of the the team, Hill does so many things for the Saints. In three seasons, he has rushed for 352 yards and three touchdowns, caught 29 passes for 239 yards and six touchdowns, while also playing on special teams.

Hill said he’ll probably scale back some of his special teams duties, but the question remains, with just 13 career passing attempts, can he become a legit NFL quarterback?

“I know what it takes to be a good quarterback,” said Hill, who threw for 6,929 yards and 43 touchdowns at BYU. “I’ve had the opportunity to learn from Drew. What makes a great quarterback is decision making, accuracy, arm strength. And I feel like I have the capability to do all those things at a high level.”

But to see how far Hill has come from his BYU days when he suffered three season-ending injuries, it is just a testament to his unstoppable work ethic.



“I look back at my college career to see where I’m at now,” Hill said. “I’m not naïve. I knew that I wasn’t going to get drafted out of college because of the injuries. “But I continued to keep my head down, and coach Payton has always said, I don’t care how you got here. I don’t care if you were drafted or undrafted, but you’re here.”

And it looks like Taysom Hill is here to stay.