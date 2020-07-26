Taylorsville shooting: two 18-year-old women shot, suspect arrested

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – (ABC4 News) Unified Police detectives this morning arrested a suspect who they say shot two 18-year-old women in Taylorsville early Sunday morning.

Officers discovered the two female victims inside a bullet riddled car at a McDonald’s on 3900 West and 5400 South just before 1 a.m.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned the gun shot victims drove to the McDonald’s after being shot in a nearby neighborhood.

Police canvassed the area near 3700 West and 3700 South and later arrested Soo Saalae of Taylorsville. Investigators say the suspect was in possession of the gun and confessed to the shooting.

The gunshot victims were taken to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray where one of the victims is listed in stable condition, the other is listed in critical.

Still no word on what triggered the shooting. ABC4 News will continue to update the story and will have the latest on the ABC4 Weekend News at 5pm.