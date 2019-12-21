Police searching for at least four suspects following shooting of teenager in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – An 18-year-old male who was transported to the hospital after being shot two to three times at a Taylorsville Apartment is now in stable condition, according to Detective Kevin Mallory from the Unified Police Department.

Police say they received a 911 call at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday to Settler’s Way Apartments on a report of the shooting. The shooting took place at 1475 West Brookbury Way.

Police believe the victim could have been involved in a robbery that lead to the shooting.

Mallory said that police are unsure how many suspects were involved, but at least four people were in the suspect vehicle, a white SUV, as it drove away. The license plate of the suspect vehicle has not yet been released, though police received this information, and possibly a nickname of a suspect, from a witness.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

