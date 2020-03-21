Man dead in officer involved shooting in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE- (ABC4 News) – A investigation is underway Saturday in Taylorsville after a man was killed in an officer involved shooting.

The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. Saturday morning near 6250 South 3200 West as police were responding to a report of shots fired in the area.

Officers observed a vehicle leaving the area and attempted to make a traffic stop when the driver fled onto 3200 West and crashed.

The driver got out of the car and ran from police. When officers caught up with the suspect, a struggle ensued and the suspect was fatally shot.

Police have not identified the man and additional details are not expected to be released until later.

