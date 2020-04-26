Traffic diverted on WB I-80 after butane tank detaches from semi-truck

Utah (ABC4 News) — A tank being hauled by a semi truck traveling westbound on I-80 at milepost 137 became detached and rolled around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The semi was hauling double tanks, and the second detached. The semi-truck pulled to the shoulder of the road with the first tank, while the second tank blocked all three westbound lanes of traffic.

The tank contains butane and currently has no leaks, according to DPS. Troopers are taking safety precautions and maintaining a safe distance from the tank.

Officials are currently diverting traffic off at the Jeremy Ranch exit and westbound lanes will remain closed until 4 p.m. There are no reported injuries from the incident.

West bound I-80 at milepost 137 will be closed until approximately 4:00 p.m, all traffic will be diverted at Jeremy Ranch. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) April 26, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

