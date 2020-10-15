SWAT Team responds to incident in Midvale, suspect in custody

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Unified Police Department and SWAT Team responded to an incident that led them to Midvale Wednesday night.

According to Detective Kevin Mallory of the Unified Police Department, around 7 p.m., Millcreek Officers received a call from a police department in Oklahoma who let Millcreek officers know that a man on the phone reportedly killed two officers. The call came from a phone number with an 801 area code. The suspect also called the Draper Police Department saying that he was going to kill more officers.

The phone number that initially called the police department in Oklahoma was traced back to a residence in Millcreek. However, UPD later found out that the caller lived in Midvale.

According to police, the caller/suspect as a history with law enforcement, including assaulting a police officer.

UPD tracked down the suspect at a residence in Midvale located at 7250 South 700 East.

When officers arrived to the suspect’s residence, they attempted contact with him but he had barricaded himself inside of the apartment.

SWAT Team then arrived on scence and police say that the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The incident is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.