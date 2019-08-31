Newsfore Opt-In Form

SWAT situation in West Jordan involving a barricaded subject

A SWAT team is responding to a situation in West Jordan near Columbia Elementary School involving a subject barricaded in a home. The situation began at 4:30 a.m.

Avoid the area. Residents are sheltering in place. ABC 4 News has a crew on the scene. The suspect involved is wanted by Sandy Police.

This is a developing story.

