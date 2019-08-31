A SWAT team is responding to a situation in West Jordan near Columbia Elementary School involving a subject barricaded in a home. The situation began at 4:30 a.m.
Avoid the area. Residents are sheltering in place. ABC 4 News has a crew on the scene. The suspect involved is wanted by Sandy Police.
This is a developing story.
What others are reading:
- SWAT situation in West Jordan involving a barricaded subject
- Evacuations from the Gun Range Fire to be lifted
- Overnight crash in Kearns leaves one dead, two others injured
- Bountiful residents concerned about downsloping winds amid Gun Range Fire
- After more than a year, man convicted in human trafficking case