SWAT situation in Millcreek; barricaded suspect believed to have fired shots, assaulted juvenile

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to Unified Police Department, there is a current SWAT situation in Millcreek near Doring Street and Gordon Lane.

Unified Police Department’s Public Information Officer said that the suspect is barricaded in his or her own home. Officials believe that the suspect assaulted a juvenile and fired several shots at the juvenile’s parent.

There was not harm to the juvenile’s parent, as the shots all missed. This is a developing story. ABC4 News has a photographer on the scene.

