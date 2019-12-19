SWAT responds to Farmington home after reports that man was being held hostage

1  of  2
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- SWAT officers were called to a Farmington home Wednesday after reports that a man was being held against his will.

Farmington Police Chief Wayne Hansen said three men were inside the home located at 1060 North 1100 West “working on a business plan” when an argument began.

Chief Hansen said one of the men pulled out a gun and held another man hostage. The third man was able to escape and call police, he said.

Officers responded around 2:45 p.m. After about 30 minutes Hansen said the two men came out of the house peacefully.

A nearby charter school was on lockout as a precaution.

No arrests have been made in this case yet, but Chief Hansen said the men are in police custody for questioning.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

