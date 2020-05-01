SWAT called to apartment complex in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News)- A SWAT situation is unfolding outside of an apartment complex in Midvale Friday afternoon.

It’s happening at the Candlestick Apartments located at 7800 South State Street.

Police incident

7800 S at 80 E, Midvale, Salt Lake Co.

NB/SB State St to EB 7800 S Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 1:15 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) May 1, 2020

Police say a suspect is barricaded inside. Shots have been fired, but no other information was made available.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

What others are reading: