UPDATE 12:20 p.m.: Officials say the suspicious package found outside of the ACLU building was just papers. Roads will be open shortly.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Officials in Salt Lake City are investigating a suspicious package dropped off at the ACLU building.

As of 11: 15 a.m. 300 West is closed from 300 North to 500 North.

Avoid the area.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

