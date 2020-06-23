‘Suspicious circumstances’ being investigated along river in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Crews in South Salt Lake are investigating along a river after reports of what they call “suspicious circumstances.”
Danielle Croyle, spokesperson for South Salt Lake Police Department said a recovery effort is being conducted to determine if there is a possible unattended death in the area of 2600 South and 900 West along the river.
ABC4 has a crew on scene and will provide updates when more information becomes available.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.