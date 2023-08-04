SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Police are seeking answers after a stolen Jeep was sent careening down a roadway before crashing into the back of a Sandy home in July.

According to the Sandy Police Department, some suspects had stolen the White Jeep Wrangler around July 7, earlier this year. The Jeep was taken to Glacier Ridge Drive near 10000 South where the suspects “pinned down the accelerator.”

(Image courtesy of Sandy Police)

Without a driver, the Jeep took off down the road at high speeds. Sandy Police said the Jeep ran over a stop sign, hit a tree, went through a brick wall, and crashed into the back of a Sandy home.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Sandy Police is asking for anyone in the public with information about the incident to call the Sandy Police tip line at 801-568-TIPS (8477)