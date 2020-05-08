Suspect who allegedly killed West Jordan couple has first court appearance Friday morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Albert Enoch Johnson, the man accused of killing a West Jordan couple during a robbery at their home last month will make his first Utah court appearance on Friday.

The 8 a.m. preliminary hearing will be held via video, on a live stream, with Utah’s 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City. The first appearance is usually to inform the defendant of his charges, assign a trial judge and discuss defense attorney options.

In a press conference held on Wednesday, District Attorney Sim Gill explained the charges Johnson is facing and additional details of what happened the night of the murders.

Tony and Katherine Butterfield were found dead at their home in West Jordan by police. Tony Butterfield’s body was found in the backyard and his wife, Katherine’s body was found inside the home. Both of them had been shot.

The couples three young children, ages 6 months, 2 and 4 years old, were inside the home unharmed.

After a four-day search for a suspect, police arrested Albert Enoch Johnson, in California.

Johnson admitted to killing the couple during his interview with police and said he went to their home to rob them. He left with $20 in cash and two cell phones but when he got to his car, he took off the mask he was wearing and realized he had left his keys inside the home.

When he returned to the home, Tony Butterfield was standing inside of the door and was able to recognize him. Tony Butterfield allegedly stabbed Johnson to prevent him from going back inside the home. That’s when Johnson said he shot him and when the wife started screaming, he shot her too.

