Suspect located in deadly SLC gas station shooting

SALT LAKE CITY – Police have located the suspect in connection with a deadly shooting at a Salt Lake City gas station.

The fatal shooting happened on Dec.10 at a gas station near 310 South 900 East and left one man dead. The suspect fled the scene and police have been searching for him since.

SLCPD was able to locate the suspect in Oregon after receiving a tip. Officials say the suspect happened to be in custody of local Oregon police due to unrelated charges at the time.

Now, SLCPD homicide detectives are working with both Oregon and Salt Lake County prosecutors to formally charge the suspect for homicide.

The suspect’s identity is not being released at this time due to an ongoing investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case or the suspect to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-226389.