Suspect in South Jordan police shooting released from hospital, booked into jail

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC 4) – A man involved in a shooting with police has been released from a hospital after suffering multiple gunshots wounds. Malui Salesi Vehikite, 29, was booked into jail after being released from the hospital.

He was booked for Aggravated Murder, 2 counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of Danger Weapon by Restricted Person, and Felony Discharge of Firearm.

On November 26, police arrived at a home near 10400 Tarali Court in South Jordan to contact Vehikite about a stolen vehicle case. Officers were allowed into the residence. Once inside police located Vehikite with a handgun.

One officer was shot in the leg and caused him him to have a severed femoral artery and a shattered femur which could’ve been “potentially fatal had he not received proper and exigent medical treatment,”.

The incident was caught on bodycam footage.

Vehikite was recently charged in August with two counts felony running from police and in March with a magnitude of charges, also including running from police.