Suspect in Salt Lake City strip club murder arrested

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake police have made an arrest in fatal shooting at a strip club on State Street. Police arrested 36-year-old Romalice Latrell Williams for Aggravated Murder for the shooting.

Just after midnight on Saturday, police were called to 3420 South State Street in reference to a subject shot. A male in his mid-twenties was located, received medical treatment at the scene and transported to an area hospital. The victim was later declared deceased due to his sustained injuries.

The identity of the victim wasn’t released.

Police released surveillance photo of a male, approximately 6-feet tall, with short hair. He has been identified as a person of interest. The vehicle involved was a 2007 Gold BMW Sport Utility Vehicle, license plate U822UE, registered to an address in Murray, UT.





The shooting happened at Southern X-Posure. According to the club’s social media, the location on State Street was celebrating its final night of operation, calling the evening’s party, “The Last Dance.”

Salt Lake police thank all those that provided information leading to an arrest.