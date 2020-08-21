Suspect in murder of woman on freeway in Davis County makes 1st court appearance

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The suspect in the brutal stabbing death of a woman giving him a ride in Davis County made his first court appearance Friday morning.

The hearing, held at 9 a.m. in Davis County Court, showed Oscar Cuevas-Landa via video conference from the Davis County Jail where he faces one count first-degree murder and one count second-degree aggravated assault for the death of 34-year-old Shilo Marie Stewart of Fruit Heights.

According to documents, Cuevas-Landa told them Stewart was giving him a ride to West Valley City when he thought she gave him a funny look. He then stabbed her multiple times, unbuckled her seat belt, reached over and opened the door, and then pushed her out the driver side door.

The woman fell onto the I-15 freeway where witnesses then called police. She died as a result of her injuries.

Cuevas-Landa was found walking in the area of State Street and Main in Farmington and had admitted to being high on acid or LSD and smoking marijuana, documents state.

Cuevas-Landa’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 1.