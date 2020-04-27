Suspect in Mackenzie Lueck case makes video court appearance

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The suspect in the murder of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck was in video court Monday morning for a status conference.

The status conference was the first time all three of his cases were combined into one hearing. Representatives from the state however shortened the hearing by asking for a continuance into late June, a request that was granted by Judge Vernice Trease.

Ajayi’s was charged in the death of Mackenzie Lueck, a 23-years-old kinesiology student at the University of Utah. She disappeared in the early morning hours of June 17, 2019 after taking a rideshare from the Salt Lake International Airport to North Salt Lake.

Related: Police: Missing University of Utah student was dropped off at park in North Salt Lake

Her parents reported her missing after not receiving a text from her that she had arrived in Salt Lake City. Over the next few days, evidence led investigators to Ajayi’s Salt Lake City home in Fairpark near 500 North and 1000 West where Lueck’s charred tissue and some of her personal items were found in the backyard.

Related: Contractor: Ajayi asked for a sound-proof room with hooks to be built inside home

“A forensic excavation of the burn area was conducted which resulted in the finding of several charred items that were consistent with personal items of Mackenzie Lueck,” Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown said. “Other charred material was located which has now been forensically determined as female human tissue.”

Related: Suspect in Mackenzie Lueck’s murder wrote novel where victim was burned alive

Ajayi was charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, desecration of a human body and obstruction of justice on June 28 and the body of Mackenzie Lueck was found in Logan Canyon the first week of July.

Related: Police: Aggravated murder charges filed in Lueck case

Over the next few months, charges were filed against Ayoola Ajayi in cases not related to Lueck. He faces 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after police found child pornography on is computers and he was charged with aggravated kidnapping and forcible sex abuse after a new victim came forward claiming she was sexually assaulted by Ajayi.

Related: What we know about the person of interest in Mackenzie Lueck’s disappearance

It has not yet been decided if Ajayi will face the death penalty if convicted. If sentenced to death Ajayi likely won’t be executed for decades. There are currently nine men on Utah’s death row and all except one have been there for 20 to 34 years.

Related: Life or death? U of U students discuss possible sentences if Ayoola Ajayi is convicted

Ajayi’s next court hearing has been scheduled for June 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Latest posts: