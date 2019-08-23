Suspect in chase who stole Draper patrol vehicle facing felony gun possession because of weapons inside

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 23-year-old man is facing multiple felonies, including possession of a dangerous weapon after stealing a police car with two guns inside.

According to jail records, Kent Cody Barlow is facing multiple charges including second-degree possession of a stolen vehicle (x2), and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person (x2), third-degree felony charges of failure to stop at the command of an officer (x2) and misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, reckless driving (x2), obstruction of justice, giving false personal information to an officer, drug possession (x2) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arresting documents state the incident started when an officer said he attempted to stop a motorcycle in the area of Park Centre Drive and Union Park Ave. The rider fled the area and the officer engaged in a pursuit where the suspect ran through multiple red lights.

Police terminated the pursuit near 10600 South 1300 East.

Shortly after, Draper police located the motorcycle and Barlow in the area of 11685 South Pond Ridge Drive. The suspect left the motorcycle behind and fled on foot as officers demanding he stop, documents state.

Barlow then doubled back on pursuing officers and stole a Draper City Police vehicle and fled the area, arresting documents state.

Multiple officers located the stolen police vehicle and another chase started. During the second pursuit the suspect was speeding and again ran several red lights before crashing through a fence, causing damage to both the police vehicle and the fence, according to documents.

The pursuit continued and officers spiked the patrol vehicle near 9400 South 700 East but the driver continued on two flat tires until he lost control making a turn onto 7565 South 700 East and crashed into a set of mailboxes.

The suspect was then taken into custody and he originally told the officers his name was Kent Anderson. A check on the motorcycle came back as stolen out of South Jordan, documents state.

Police said Barlow is a convicted felon on parole with several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Inside the police, vehicle was an AR-15 rifle and a Glock pistol which both were accessible to Barlow.

Officers located a backpack Barlow had while riding the motorcycle which contained methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and tools commonly used for burglary.

