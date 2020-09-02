Suspect in attempted Ogden carjacking at knifepoint arrested after pursuit with police

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A suspect who attempted to car jack someone at knife-point then took officers on a chase through multiple jurisdictions has been arrested.

According to a press release issued by Ogden Police, officers were called to a report of an attempted carjacking around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday morning near 2700 South 1900 West.

Witnesses said a man tried to steal a car at knifepoint but was unsuccessful. The suspect then fled the area in another stolen vehicle.

Around 11 a.m. officers located and attempted to stop the suspect near 12th street in Ogden. The suspect fled from officers, engaging in a pursuit that went through multiple counties before officers with an assisting agency were able to perform a PIT maneuver and stop the suspect’s vehicle.

Police have not yet identified the suspect but he was booked into the Weber County Jail on charges of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, second-degree felony possession of a stolen vehicle. third-degree felony fleeing and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and misdemeanor DUI and drug possession.