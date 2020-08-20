Suspect in 120 mph chase on I-80 has two other tickets for speeding over 100 mph

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 57-year-old man is facing felony charges after taking a Trooper on a 120 mph chase down I-80 in Salt Lake County.

Arresting documents state Paul Hansel Utz was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Tuesday and is facing one count third-degree felony failing to respond at the command of police as well as misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, speeding and following too close.

Police said a trooper noticed a car traveling at 120 mph on westbound I-80 at 2500 West. The trooper was able to catch up to him but said while he was traveling at 120 mph, the vehicle was still pulling away.

The trooper said the driver was cutting off other vehicles, following too close, and not signaling. He was finally able to stop the driver at 8000 West.

Utz told the trooper he did not notice his emergency lights and did not hear the siren but multiple other motorists were yielding out of the trooper’s way, documents state.

A passenger in the vehicle also denied seeing the lights and claimed he was on his phone. He later admitted to another officer on scene that he did see the police vehicle attempting to stop them.

A background check for Utz did not show any criminal history in Utah however it did reveal multiple speeding tickets including going 106 mph in a 65 mph zone on SR 40 in Wasatch County and going 116 mph in a 65 mph zone in Summit County, both in 2017.