Suspect identified in alleged drunk driving crash that killed newlywed bride

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The suspected driver of a pickup truck that was traveling the wrong way on I-15 when it collided head-on and killed a 26-year-old newlywed bride has been identified.

Manaure Gonzalez-Rea was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and given a bevy of charges on Friday shortly after the accident that killed 26-year-old Angelica “Jelly” Dhondup, including automobile homicide, theft, failure to remain at an accident involving death, driving under the influence, and reckless driving.

According to the police affidavit, in the middle aftermath of the accident, which happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday, Gonzalez-Rea was pulled from his truck, which had been turned upside down, by a witness on the scene. The witness placed the 36-year-old in the bed of his own truck, which Gonzalez-Rea, in turn, stole in an attempt to escape.

Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police

A responding officer located the stolen vehicle and arrested Gonzalez-Rea near the Redwood Road exit on I-80, and reported that he had “an overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath in an open-air environment.”

In the booking and investigative process, Gonzalez-Rea admitted to drinking three beers before the crash and also urinated on a police holding room floor, according to the police statement.

ABC4’s Jordan Burrow caught up with the family of Dhondup, who was mourning her loss with her death occurring just hours after her wedding. The family held a candlelight vigil at Warm Springs Park on Saturday night.

“You would always see Jelly with a smile,” Dhondup’s cousin Curtis Dorsey-Maestas told Burrows. “There was not a day that didn’t go by that she didn’t smile and for us seeing that smile made us smile.”