Suspect dies in head-on collision after car-jacking a woman at Ogden mall

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A suspect involved in a car-jacking at the mall in Ogden died after causing a head-on collision moments after robbing a convenience store Friday night.

According to a press release issued by Lt. Tyler Ziegler, Ogden City Police, the incident started to unfold around 9:13 p.m. when officers responded to the Newgate Mall, located at 3651 Wall Avenue, on report of a robbery.

Officers learned a man had approached an occupied vehicle in the parking lot and opened the door. The driver pulled the door shut and quickly drove away.

Moments later the suspect confronted another woman who was sitting in a vehicle nearby. After demanding she get out and hand over her keys, he fled the scene in her car.

The suspect then stopped at the Maverik, located at 1212 Wall Avenue, where he stole a pack of cigarettes before leaving eastbound on 12th Street, according to the press release.

The suspect continued to drive east at a high rate of speed before suddenly veering into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision with a van traveling west in the 900 block of 12th Street.

The suspect died on scene. The van’s driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not released the name of the suspect involved and said all evidence suggests there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

