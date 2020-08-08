Suspect critically injured in Holladay officer-involved shooting

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 39-year-old male was critically injured during an officer involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

In a press release issued by Detective Kevin Mallory, Unified Police Department, officers from the UPD Millcreek and Holladay precincts were called to a suicidal subject around 12:15 p.m., who was said to be armed.

At 12:40 p.m, officers located the man, armed with a handgun, at a parking structure near 3210 East 6200 South in Holladay.

Officers tried to negotiate with the man for 30 minutes. At 1:13 p.m., the man was shot by police. Details just prior to the shooting have not been released, however, several officers were equipped with body cameras that were active at the time of the incident.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and no officers were injured in the incident.

The Salt Lake County officer-involved critical incident protocol has been activated. This protocol “creates an independent, transparent, and objective process from which meaningful and valuable conclusions can be drawn.”

The shooting will be investigated by an outside agency. Once the investigation is complete it will be presented to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for review.

At this time, there is no further information was released.

